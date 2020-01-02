Redwood Trust is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (RWT, STWD, NRZ, ORC, HASI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Redwood Trust ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.9%. Starwood Propert is next with a future earnings growth of 1.4%. New Resident ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.4%.

Orchid Island Ca follows with a future earnings growth of 4.2%, and Hannon Armstrong rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 4.3%.

