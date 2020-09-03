Redwood Trust is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RWT , ARI , PMT , HASI , CMO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Mortgage REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT ) ranks first with a gain of 0.41%; Apollo Commercia (NYSE:ARI ) ranks second with a loss of 0.43%; and Pennymac Mortgag (NYSE:PMT ) ranks third with a loss of 0.46%.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI ) follows with a loss of 0.86% and Capstead Mortgag (NYSE:CMO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.04%.

