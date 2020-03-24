Red Robin Gourme Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (RRGB)

Shares of Red Robin Gourme are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -14.3% to $9.94. Approximately 715,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 600,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Red Robin Gourme share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.04 and a high of $74.11 and are now at $8.70, 115% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.