Red Robin Gourme Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourme's stock is down 16.9% to $9.45 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 523,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 319,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Red Robin Gourme and will alert subscribers who have RRGB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Red Robin Gourme share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.12 and a high of $74.11 and are now at $11.37, -13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% lower and 3.06% lower over the past week, respectively.