Red Lion Hotels has the Lowest Beta in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (RLH, CHH, CCL, H, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Choice Hotels is next with a a beta of 0.8. Carnival Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Hyatt Hotels-A follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

