Red Lion Hotels is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (RLH, BEL, CCL, VAC, NCLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.40. Belmond Ltd-A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Carnival Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.53.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.58, and Norwegian Cruise rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.76.

