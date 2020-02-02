Red Lion Hotels is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Beta (RLH, CHH, CCL, H, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Choice Hotels with a a beta of 0.8. Carnival Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Hyatt Hotels-A follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

