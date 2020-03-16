Realty Income Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 10.16%

Realty Income (NYSE:O) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.25 to a high of $65.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.06 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Realty Income and will alert subscribers who have O in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Realty Income share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.92 and the current low of $62.25 and are currently at $63.68 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.