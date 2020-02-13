Realogy Holdings Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.20%

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.32 to a high of $12.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.60 on volume of 235,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Realogy Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.33 and a high of $18.53 and are now at $12.89, 198% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 1.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

