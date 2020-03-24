Realogy Holdings is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (RLGY, ASPS, JLL, MMI, RMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.06. Altisource Port is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.38.

Marcus & Millich follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.28, and Re/Max Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.57.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Realogy Holdings on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.36. Since that call, shares of Realogy Holdings have fallen 73.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.