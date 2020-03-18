Realogy Holdings is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (RLGY, ASPS, RMAX, JLL, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.19. Following is Altisource Port with a a price to book ratio of 0.51. Re/Max Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.99.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.40, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 7.63.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Realogy Holdings and will alert subscribers who have RLGY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.