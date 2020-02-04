Realogy Holdings is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (RLGY, RMAX, JLL, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Realogy Holdings ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 22.8%. Following is Re/Max Holdings with a future earnings growth of 8.6%. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 7.3%.

Marcus & Millich follows with a future earnings growth of 6.6%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 0.2%.

