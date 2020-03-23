Raytheon Co (RTN) Breaks Through Support at $117.84

Shares of Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $126.80 today and have reached the first support level of $117.84. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $111.54 and $96.28 will be of interest.

Raytheon Co has overhead space with shares priced $115.53, or 51.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $238.48. Raytheon Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $198.80 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $203.49.

Raytheon Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $233.48 and a 52-week low of $103.00 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $115.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 4.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Raytheon Co on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $220.49. Since that call, shares of Raytheon Co have fallen 43.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.