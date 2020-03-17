Raytheon Co Falls 6.83% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $118.01 to a high of $133.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $131.00 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Raytheon Co have traded between the current low of $118.01 and a high of $233.48 and are now at $126.52. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

