Rayonier Adv has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (RYAM, FUL, PAH, KRA, CE)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Rayonier Adv ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 99.3%. Following is Hb Fuller Co with a projected earnings growth of 28.8%. Platform Special ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 27.4%.

Kraton Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 26.0%, and Celanese Corp-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 25.0%.

