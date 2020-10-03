MySmarTrend
Raven Industries has the Highest Sales Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (RAVN, ROP, CSL, MMM, HON)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:48am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest sales growth.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,602.2%. Roper Technologi is next with a sales growth of 2,157.2%. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,127.8%.

3M Co follows with a sales growth of 514.1%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 313.5%.

