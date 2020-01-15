Raven Industries is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (RAVN, GE, ROP, MMM, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Raven Industries ranks lowest with a sales per share of $10.47. General Electric is next with a sales per share of $14.02. Roper Technologi ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $46.12.

3M Co follows with a sales per share of $54.01, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $54.60.

