MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Raven Industries is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (RAVN, ROP, CSL, MMM, HON)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:31am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest sales growth.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,602.2%. Following is Roper Technologi with a sales growth of 2,157.2%. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,127.8%.

3M Co follows with a sales growth of 514.1%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 313.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carlisle Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have CSL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales growth raven industries roper technologi carlisle cos inc 3m co honeywell intl

Ticker(s): RAVN ROP CSL MMM HON

Contact David Diaz