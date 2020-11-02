Raven Industries is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (RAVN, ROP, CSL, MMM, HON)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest sales growth.
Raven Industries ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,602.2%. Following is Roper Technologi with a sales growth of 2,157.2%. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,127.8%.
3M Co follows with a sales growth of 514.1%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 313.5%.
