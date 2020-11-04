Raven Industries is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (RAVN, CSL, HON, MMM, ROP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.6%. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a EBITDA growth of 21.8%. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 21.4%.

3M Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.4%, and Roper Technologi rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 16.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Raven Industries. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Raven Industries in search of a potential trend change.