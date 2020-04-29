Rapid7 Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (RPD)

Shares of Rapid7 Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 3.8% to $45.15. Today's volume of 2.2 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 759,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Rapid7 Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.79 and a high of $66.01 and are now at $46.94, 69% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.