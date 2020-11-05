Range Resources Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.85%

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.13 to a high of $6.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.19 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Range Resources has traded in a range of $1.61 to $9.74 and is now at $6.48, 302% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 8.8%.

