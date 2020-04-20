Range Resources Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 10.86%

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.48 to a high of $5.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.76 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Range Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.52 and a 52-week low of $1.61 and are now trading 220% above that low price at $5.16 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.7%.

