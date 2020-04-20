Range Resources (RRC) Breaks Through Resistance at $4.78

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $4.54 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $4.78. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $4.92 and $5.30 will be of interest.

Range Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.52 and a 52-week low of $1.61 and are now trading 189% above that low price at $4.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.54% lower and 4.74% higher over the past week, respectively.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) has potential upside of 361.1% based on a current price of $4.65 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.44. Range Resources shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $4.01 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $2.97.

