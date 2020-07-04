Range Resources (RRC) Breaks Through Resistance at $2.94

Shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) opened today above their pivot of $2.76 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $2.94. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $3.06 and $3.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) has potential upside of 636.8% based on a current price of $2.91 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.44. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $4.14, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $2.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Range Resources have traded between a low of $1.61 and a high of $11.42 and are now at $2.91, which is 81% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

