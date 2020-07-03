Rambus Inc has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (RMBS, MXL, QCOM, SYNA, AMBA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rambus Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 479.6%. Maxlinear is next with a EBITDA growth of 210.1%. Qualcomm Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 171.4%.

Synaptics Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 169.0%, and Ambarella Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 124.7%.

