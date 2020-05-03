Rambus Inc Falls 2.22% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.73 to a high of $14.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.75 on volume of 223,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Rambus Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.98 and a 52-week low of $8.15 and are now trading 74% above that low price at $14.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

