Ralph Lauren Cor Rises 9.54% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $120.00 to a high of $125.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $116.45 on volume of 980,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have traded between a low of $82.69 and a high of $133.63 and are now at $124.06, which is 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ralph Lauren Cor on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have risen 15.7%. We continue to monitor RL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.