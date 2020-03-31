Radnet Inc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Health Care Services Industry (RDNT, CCRN, CIVI, BEAT, LHCG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Radnet Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 90,000.0%. Following is Cross Country He with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%. Civitas Solution ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,842.1%.

Biotelemetry Inc follows with a EPS growth of 3,361.7%, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,311.1%.

