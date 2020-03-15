MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Radnet Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (RDNT, BEAT, ENZ, CIVI, ADUS)

Written on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:35am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Radnet Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -940.0%. Biotelemetry Inc is next with a ROE of -506.9%. Enzo Biochem, Inc. ranks third lowest with a ROE of 241.4%.

Civitas Solution follows with a ROE of 410.4%, and Addus Homecare rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 540.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Civitas Solution on December 18th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Civitas Solution have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor Civitas Solution for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest return on equity radnet inc biotelemetry inc :enz enzo biochem inc. civitas solution addus homecare

Ticker(s): RDNT BEAT CIVI ADUS

Contact David Diaz