Radnet Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (RDNT, PINC, AMED, ADUS, LHCG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Radnet Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.7%. Premier Inc-Cl A is next with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Amedisys Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.3%.

Addus Homecare follows with a an earnings yield of 1.7%, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.

