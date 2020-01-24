Radnet Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (RDNT, PINC, AMED, ADUS, LHCG)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Radnet Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Following is Premier Inc-Cl A with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Amedisys Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%.
Addus Homecare follows with a an earnings yield of 1.6%, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Radnet Inc on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Radnet Inc have risen 41.0%. We continue to monitor Radnet Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield radnet inc premier inc-cl a amedisys inc addus homecare lhc group inc