Radnet Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (RDNT, PRSC, DVA, PINC, LHCG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Radnet Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 46.9%. Providence Servi is next with a future earnings growth of 25.5%. Davita Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 24.0%.

Premier Inc-Cl A follows with a future earnings growth of 17.7%, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 17.5%.

