Radnet Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RDNT , MD , LH , DGX , DVA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT ) ranks first with a gain of 13.77%; Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD ) ranks second with a gain of 11.73%; and Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH ) ranks third with a gain of 11.20%.

Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX ) follows with a gain of 8.41% and Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.38%.

