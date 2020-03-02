Radius Health In Rises 16.46% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.59 to a high of $20.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.50 on volume of 505,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Radius Health In on November 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.60. Since that call, shares of Radius Health In have fallen 25.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Radius Health In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.36 and a high of $59.22 and are now at $20.45, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 2.72% lower over the past week, respectively.