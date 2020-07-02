Quinstreet Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (QNST , TWTR , GOGO , MTCH , TWOU )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST ) ranks first with a gain of 17.71%; Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR ) ranks second with a gain of 15.03%; and Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO ) ranks third with a gain of 5.17%.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH ) follows with a gain of 4.76% and 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.34%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quinstreet Inc and will alert subscribers who have QNST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.