Quidel Corp Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (QDEL)

Shares of Quidel Corp are trading down -12.1% to $83.21 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 425,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 281,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Quidel Corp has traded in a range of $48.62 to $91.73 and is now at $74.20, 53% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.