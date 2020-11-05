Quidel Corp Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (QDEL)

The price of Quidel Corp shares has slipped to $193.50 (a -22.0% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 1.7 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 703,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Quidel Corp on March 4th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $82.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Quidel Corp have risen 92.7%. We continue to monitor QDEL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quidel Corp have traded between a low of $52.49 and a high of $163.48 and are now at $158.60, which is 202% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 3.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 7.1%.