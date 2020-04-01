Quidel Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (QDEL, RTIX, NEOG, MMSI, COO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Quidel Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 157.8%. Rti Surgical Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 100.0%. Neogen Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 34.8%.

Merit Medical follows with a projected earnings growth of 28.9%, and Cooper Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 21.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Merit Medical on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Merit Medical have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor Merit Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.