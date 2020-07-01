Quest Diagnostic Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.16%

Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.99 to a high of $104.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $104.09 on volume of 182,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Quest Diagnostic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $81.96 and a high of $108.95 and are now at $104.30, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

