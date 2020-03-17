Quest Diagnostic has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Health Care Services Industry (DGX, CVS, PINC, LH, DVA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Quest Diagnostic ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 15.5%. Following is Cvs Health Corp with a projected earnings growth of 16.2%. Premier Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 19.7%.

Laboratory Cp follows with a projected earnings growth of 20.4%, and Davita Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 23.3%.

