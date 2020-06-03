Quest Diagnostic (DGX) Breaks Through Resistance at $115.99

Shares of Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $113.00 today and have reached the first resistance level of $115.99. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $119.84 and $126.68 will be of interest.

Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) is currently priced 0.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $110.53. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $109.31 and further support at its 200-day MA of $104.24.

Quest Diagnostic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.58 and a 52-week low of $82.59 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $111.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

