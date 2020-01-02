Quest Diagnostic is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (DGX, CVS, ESRX, LH, MD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Quest Diagnostic ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.2%. Following is Cvs Health Corp with a future earnings growth of 5.4%. Express Scripts ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.5%.

Laboratory Cp follows with a future earnings growth of 6.9%, and Mednax Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Scripts on December 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Express Scripts have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.