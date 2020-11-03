Quanta Services Falls 5.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.79 to a high of $33.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.22 on volume of 623,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quanta Services have traded between the current low of $31.79 and a high of $44.09 and are now at $32.38. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Quanta Services on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $40.58. Since that call, shares of Quanta Services have fallen 15.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.