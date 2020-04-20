Qualys Inc Rises 4.35% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.69 to a high of $110.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.99 on volume of 205,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Qualys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.75 and a 52-week low of $63.37 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $110.75 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

