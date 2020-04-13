Qualys Inc Rises 1.83% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.60 to a high of $104.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.04 on volume of 240,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Qualys Inc have traded between a low of $63.37 and a high of $104.42 and are now at $102.54, which is 62% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

