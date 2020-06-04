Qualys Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (QLYS , PRGS , FTNT , ATEN , CVLT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.75%; Progress Softwar (NASDAQ:PRGS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.37%; and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.52%.

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN ) follows trading unchanged and Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.21%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in A10 Networks Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of A10 Networks Inc in search of a potential trend change.