Qualys Inc is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (QLYS , RUBI , RPD , CVLT , FEYE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS ) ranks first with a gain of 5.45%; Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) ranks second with a gain of 4.79%; and Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD ) ranks third with a gain of 3.67%.

Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) follows with a gain of 2.50% and Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.40%.

