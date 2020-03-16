Qualcomm Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 10.83%

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.70 to a high of $69.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.00 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qualcomm Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.81. Since that call, shares of Qualcomm Inc have fallen 9.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Qualcomm Inc has traded in a range of $49.10 to $96.17 and is now at $67.62, 38% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.