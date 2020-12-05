Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $81.18

Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened today above their pivot of $80.36 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $81.18. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $81.59 and $82.82 will be of interest.

Qualcomm Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.17 and a 52-week low of $49.10 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $81.31 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is currently priced 22.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $62.67. Qualcomm Inc shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $79.97 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $72.97.

