Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $77.03

Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened today above their pivot of $75.38 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $77.03. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $79.45 and $83.52 will be of interest.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) defies analysts with a current price ($74.62) 16.0% above its average consensus price target of $62.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $80.03 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $86.99.

Qualcomm Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.17 and a 52-week low of $49.10 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $74.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qualcomm Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.81. Since that call, shares of Qualcomm Inc have fallen 5.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.